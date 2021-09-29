NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Wednesday the number of total coronavirus cases reported in the state increased by 1,048 and there have been 50 new deaths.
The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 739,661. The current total death count is 13,900.
LDH also reported an additional 26,809 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,328,787 doses, including 2,102,264 completed two-dose series.
Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.
The health department said 952 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state Wednesday, down 37 from Tuesday and 169 of those patients were on ventilators, down 4 from Tuesday.