SHREVEPORT, La. -- From a deadly pandemic -- to multiple hurricanes -- to a contentious election. We came together despite being socially distanced to weather the many challenges of 2020.
2020 got off to an exciting start.
The LSU tigers took home the national title. Just in time to let the good times roll for Mardi Gras.
But it was those jam-packed carnival celebrations that health officials later realized may have spread an invisible danger through Louisiana -- in the form of a new coronavirus.
"I think this is a much bigger thing than anybody anticipated. Even the pessimists, I think, may have under-anticipated what this may turn into,” said Dr. Angela Cornelius.
COVID-19 became the story that shaped all stories for the rest of 2020, claiming thousands of Louisiana lives and changing millions more.
"Today, I'm issuing a stay-at-home order for the entire state of Louisiana,” Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on that Friday the 13th in March.
For a couple of months, many stayed home to slow the spread of the virus while essential workers continued to keep the community safe and stocked up even as basics like toilet paper flew off the shelves.
Schools closed, forcing families and educators to tackle the challenges of virtual learning.
And jobs were lost. Businesses shuttered – all as food pantries struggled to keep up with a new surge of mouths to feed.
"We are seeing a lot more people who are food insecure or are hungry. With our school systems closing, the children that would get nutritious meals at schools, we've had the need to feed them,” said a representative of Feed Louisiana.
We grieved together -- for what seemed like the loss of life as we once knew it.
But 2020 brought with it another wave of collective grief. For black lives ended by law enforcement.
After the death of George Floyd beneath a Minneapolis police officer's knee, protests swept through the nation including through the streets of Shreveport and other neighboring communities.
It led the Shreveport Police Department to take a hard look at itself and what it could change as it took steps to purchase body cameras for officers in the months after a man named Tommy McGlothen died in SPD custody.
The coroner said McGlothen's death was preventable.
As were more than 70 other deaths in Shreveport, which saw a surge in gun violence this year. As an understaffed police department made public pleas for witnesses to come forward and people to stop leaving guns in their vehicles.
"They are either going to use them in a crime or their going to sell them on the street to someone who is going to use them in a crime,” Chief Ben Raymond said.
Louisiana also bore the brunt of multiple major hurricanes. Hurricane Laura was so powerful it left a swath of damage and power outages trailing all the way from Lake Charles to Shreveport.
Needless to say, 2020 was also a big year for politics. In perhaps the most contentious and polarizing presidential election of our lifetimes, voters across the ArkLaTex turned out in record numbers to cast a ballot.
The polls weren't the only places where people in this community showed up in 2020.
Volunteers showed up to make face masks for the frontline workers who showed up to care for the sick. The community showed up to support them.
Researchers at LSU Health Shreveport showed up to provide the nation with hope by helping test Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. And even though many of us were kept apart by a pandemic. People found new ways to stay in business.
"We hit Facebook hard, and people supported us. And because our food is good, people are coming. And it's growing now,” a Shreveport business owner said.
Lift spirits. Celebrate the little victories. And remember those we tragically lost, including legendary broadcaster Bob Griffin.
2020 was probably not the year we'd hoped it would be. But it doesn't mean we lost hope.