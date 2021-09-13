NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Monday the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 4,650 and there have been 64 new deaths.
The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 717,224. The current total death count is 13,120.
LDH is reporting an additional 23,475 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,166,610 doses, including 1,987,605 completed two-dose series.
Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.
The health department said 1,631 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 124 from Friday) 297 of those patients were on ventilators (down 40 from Friday).