NEW ORLEANS - The number of new coronavirus cases increased by 9,104 on Tuesday and the total number of deaths increased by 102, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
Since the pandemic began two-years ago, 1,136,526 cases have been reported in Louisiana and total deaths stand at 15,476.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 68% of cases and 57% of deaths from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 71% of current COVID hospitalizations.
The health department reports 2,184 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, up by 57 from Monday and 162 of those patients were on ventilators, up by 16.