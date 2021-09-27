NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Monday the number of total coronavirus cases increased by 3,058 and there have been 55 new deaths.
The total number of cases since the pandemic began is 737,582. The current total death count is 13,796.
LDH also reports an additional 26,697 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,301,978 doses, including 2,085,440 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday.