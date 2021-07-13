BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Tuesday the number of total coronavirus cases increased by 947 and there have been 9 new deaths.
Of these cases, 616 are confirmed cases and 331 are probable cases.
The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 490,904. The current total death count is 10,798.
LDH report an additional 21,758 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3.3 million doses, including 1.6 million citizens have completed two-dose series.
The health department reports 454 patients were hospitalized across the state, up 44 from Monday, and 47 of those patients were on ventilators, up 10 from Monday.
-----
See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.