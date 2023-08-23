SHREVEPORT, La. Statistics released by the Louisiana Office of Public Health have revealed a staggering surge in COVID-19 cases, with numbers doubling every week.
This unsettling trend has public health officials concerned as the state battles the highly contagious Omicron variant.
Two weeks ago, Louisiana reported 2,269 COVID-19 cases across the state. This figure doubled to 4,718 cases last week, and now, as of this week, the number has soared to a concerning 8,013 infections.
Authorities warn that these numbers might not fully encapsulate the extent of the outbreak because of the availability of at-home testing.
"What we're seeing is that people are getting flu-like illnesses. What I am seeing is really severe headaches, muscle aches, high fever, congestion, cough. The cough can last longer than anything – about two weeks. The rest of it lasts about 4 to 5 days," said Dr. Martha Whyte, Louisiana Department of Public Health Region 7 medical director.
Healthcare officials urge residents to get vaccinated, continue practicing good hygiene and stay vigilant.