NEW ORLEANS - The number of COVID-19 cases increased by 473 Thursday and there have been six new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The total number of cases reported to the state since the beginning of the pandemic is 772,310 and the total death count is 14,814.
LDH reports not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 82% of cases and 71% of deaths from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 85% of current COVID hospitalizations.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on Thursday totaled 206, down three from Wednesday and 29 of those patients were on ventilators, down by one from the day before.