NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Friday the number of COVID-19 cases increased by 479 and there have been 12 new deaths.
The total number of cases reported to the state since the beginning of the pandemic is 772,7890 and the total death count is 14,823.
LDH reports not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 82% of cases and 71% of deaths from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 83% of current COVID hospitalizations.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday totaled 213, up by seven from Thursday and 24 of those patients were on ventilators, down by five from the day before.