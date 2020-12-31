Coronavirus La.

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Thursday 4,051 new coronavirus cases and 40 new deaths. Confirmed cases stand at 285,477 and 7,115 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

The health department reported 1,731 patients in the hospital being treated for COVID-19 and 202 were on ventilators.

As of Dec. 28 263,712 patients have recovered.

