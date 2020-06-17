BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health reported 928 additional coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 48,634.
Health officials said 129 of those newly reported cases are from backlogged tests dating back to April, meaning nearly 800 new cases were reported overnight.
The number of reported deaths rose to 2,950, an increase of 20 from Tuesday.
The daily number of patients hospitalized fell again for the first time in several days, down to 579.
A total of 37,017 people have recovered from the virus according to data last updated by the state June 15.