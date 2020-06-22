BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Heath reported 461 new coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the statewide total of known cases to 50,239.
The current number of deaths statewide rose to 3,004 Monday, an increase of 11 from Sunday. The daily number of patients hospitalized rose again, up to 630.
A total of 39,792 people have recovered from the virus according to data last updated by the state Monday.
On Friday, the state announced that it had identified and removed 1,666 duplicates and tests of out-of-state residents from its total.