SHREVEPORT, La. - The ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the local job market, but not in the way some may think.
Once the $600 per week federal addition to unemployment benefits expired in late July, Goodwill Industries in Shreveport expected an increase of job seekers visiting their career center. While their numbers did increase, they are still not at pre-COVID levels.
Job placement services at Goodwill and Jean Simpson Personnel Services both report several job opportunities for those looking for employment.
For example, Goodwill is currently seeking applicants for more than 300 job openings.