NEW ORLEANS - The number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,663 Thursday and there have been 48 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 723,458. The current total death count is 13,366.
The health department said Thursday's report includes cases among all age groups. 22% are among ages 5-17, 17% are among ages 18-29 and 16% are among ages 30-39. The report also includes cases from all regions include the Shreveport area at 17%.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 88 percent of cases and 85% of deaths from Sept. 2 to Sept. 8. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 87% of current COVID hospitalizations.
LDH is reporting an additional 34,758 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,238,510 doses, including 2,042,308 completed two-dose series.
As of Thursday, 1,431 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, down 90 from Wednesday, and 267 of those patients were on ventilators, down 9 Wednesday.
