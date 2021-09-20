NEW ORLEANS - The number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana Monday increased by 3,194 and there have been 55 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 728,831. The current total death count is 13,473.
LDH reported an additional 71,529 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,275,281 doses, including 2,068,096 completed two-dose series.
LDH numbers show 1,276 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, down 91 from Friday and 235 of those patients were on ventilators, down 16 Friday.