NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Friday the number of new COVID-19 cases in Louisiana increased by 538 and deaths increased by 18.
The total number of cases reported to the state since the beginning of the pandemic is 761,849 and the total death count is 14,615.
LDH reports not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 83% of cases and 80% of deaths from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 88% of current COVID hospitalizations.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday total 226, down nine from Thursday and 38 of those patients were on ventilators, down by one.