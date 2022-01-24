NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health (LD) reported Monday the number of new coronavirus cases increased by 18,683, and the total number of deaths increased by 51.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 68% of cases and 57% of deaths from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 71% of current COVID hospitalizations.
The health department reports 2,127 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, down 177 from Friday and 146 of those patients were on ventilators, up by four.