NEW ORLEANS - The number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana Tuesday increased by 1,729 and there have been three new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 785,333. The current total death count is 14,937.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 80% of cases and 74% of deaths from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 79% of current COVID hospitalizations.
The health department reports 265 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 24 from Monday and 35 of those patients were on ventilators (up by two.