NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Wednesday the number of total coronavirus cases increased by 2,205 and there have been eight new deaths.
The total number of cases reported to the state since the pandemic began is 787,538. The current total death count is 14,945.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 69% of cases and 82% of deaths from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 84% of current COVID hospitalizations.
The health department reports 272 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, up seven from Tuesday and 35 of those patients were on ventilators.