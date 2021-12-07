NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Tuesday the number of new COVID-19 cases increased by 566 and there have been 7 new deaths.
The total number of cases reported to the state since the beginning of the pandemic is 774,181 and the total death count is 14,844.
LDH reports not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 82% of cases and 71% of deaths from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 83% of current COVID hospitalizations.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday totaled 215, down by three from Monday and 31 of those patients were on ventilators, no change from the date before.