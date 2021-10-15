NEW ORLEANS - The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Louisiana Friday increased by 559 and new deaths total 25, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
The health department reported not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 84% of cases and 80% of deaths from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 82% of current COVID hospitalizations.
LDH said an additional 18,441 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,432,551 doses, including 2,162,334 completed two-dose series.
As of Friday, 456 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, down 17 on Thursday and 80 of those patients were on ventilators, down 5 from the same day.