NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Thursday the number of total coronavirus cases in the state increased by 1,517 and there have been 45 new deaths.
The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 733,522 and the total death count is 13,702.
LDH also reports an additional 26,697 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,301,978 doses, including 2,085,440 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday.
Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.
The total number of individuals hospitalized stands at 1,192, down 29 from Wednesday and 218 of those patients were on ventilators, down 7 Wednesday.