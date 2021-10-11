NEW ORLEANS - The number of total COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Louisiana increased by 1,464 and there have been 31 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
The total number of cases reported to the state since the pandemic began is 748,793. The current total death 14,204 count is 14,204.
LDH also reported an additional 19,296 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,414,110 doses, including 2,151,287 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday.
The health department said 525 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, down 67 from Friday and 115 of those patients were on ventilators, down 8.