NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Wednesday the number of new coronavirus cases increased by 13,069 and the total number of deaths increased by 52.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 68% of cases and 57% of deaths from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 72% of current COVID hospitalizations.
The health department reports 2,304 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, up 121 from Tuesday and 144 of those patients were on ventilators, up by two.