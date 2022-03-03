NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Thursday the number of new coronavirus cases increased by 607 since Wednesday and the total number of new deaths increased by 34.
Since the pandemic began two-years ago, 1,227,713 cases have been reported in Louisiana and the death total stands at 16,711.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 61% of cases and 56% of deaths from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 71% of current COVID hospitalizations.
The health department reports 394 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, down by 17 from Wednesday and 43 of those patients were on ventilators.