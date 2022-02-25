NEW ORLEANS - The number of new coronavirus cases increased by 668 Friday and the total number of new deaths increased by 25, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
Since the pandemic began two-years ago, 1,225,637 cases have been reported in Louisiana and the death total stands at 16,606.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 62% of cases and 53% of deaths from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 68% of current COVID hospitalizations.
The health department reports 586 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, down by 37 from Thursday and 62 of those patients were on ventilators, down by three.