NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Thursday the number of new coronavirus cases increased by 941 and the total number of new deaths increased by 25.
Since the pandemic began two-years ago, 1,224,969 cases have been reported in Louisiana and death total stands at 16,582.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 62% of cases and 53% of deaths from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 68% of current COVID hospitalizations.
The health department reports 623 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, down by 34 from Wednesday and 65 of those patients were on ventilators, down by six.