NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Wednesday the number of new coronavirus cases increased by 412 the number of new deaths increased by 19.
Since the pandemic began over two-years ago, 1,229,337 cases have been reported in Louisiana and the death total stands at 16,832.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 61% of cases and 53% of deaths from Feb. 24 to March 2. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 71% of current COVID hospitalizations.
The health department reports 266 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, down by 20 from Tuesday and 27 of those patients were on ventilators, down by one.