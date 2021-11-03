NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Wednesday the number of new COVID-19 cases in Louisiana increased by 445 and deaths increased by 20.
The total number of cases reported to the state since the beginning of the pandemic is 760,691 and the total death count is 14,585.
LDH reports not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 83% of cases and 80% of deaths from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 82% of current COVID hospitalizations.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday total 244, down three from Tuesday and 43 of those patients were on ventilators, down by four.