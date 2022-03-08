NEW ORLEANS - The number of new coronavirus cases increased by 345 Tuesday and the number of new deaths increased by 28, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
Since the pandemic began over two-years ago, 1,228,925 cases have been reported in Louisiana and the death total stands at 16,813.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 61% of cases and 56% of deaths from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 72% of current COVID hospitalizations.
The health department reports 286 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, down by eight from Monday and 28 of those patients were on ventilators, up by two.