NEW ORLEANS - The number of new coronavirus cases increased by 7,573 Thursday, a drop of over 1,100 cases from Wednesday and the total number of new deaths increased by 48, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
Since the pandemic began two-years ago, 1,152,818 cases have been reported in Louisiana and death total stand at 15,570.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 69% of cases and 53% of deaths from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 73% of current COVID hospitalizations.
The health department reports 2,187 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, down by 23 from Wednesday and 181 of those patients were on ventilators, up by 18.