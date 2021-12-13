NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Monday the number of new COVID-19 cases increased by 1,171 and there were seven new deaths.
The total number of cases reported to the state since the beginning of the pandemic is 777,106 and the total death count is 14,884.
LDH reports not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 80% of cases and 87% of deaths from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 87% of current COVID hospitalizations.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday totaled 199, down two from Friday and 31 of those patients were on ventilators, up by five.