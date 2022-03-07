NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Monday the number of new coronavirus cases increased by 535 over the weekend and the number of new deaths increased by 31.
Since the pandemic began two-years ago, 1,228,580 cases have been reported in Louisiana and the death total stands at 16,785.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 61% of cases and 56% of deaths from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 71% of current COVID hospitalizations.
The health department reports 294 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, down by 74 from Friday and 26 of those patients were on ventilators, down by 15.