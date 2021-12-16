NEW ORLEANS - The number of new COVID-19 cases increased by 1,025 on Thursday and there were six new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The total number of cases reported to the state since the beginning of the pandemic is 779,567 and the total death count is 14,918.
LDH reports not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 80% of cases and 74% of deaths from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 87% of current COVID hospitalizations.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on Thursday totaled 196, down eight from Wednesday and 40 of those patients were on ventilators, up by four.