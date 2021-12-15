NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Wednesday the number of new COVID-19 cases increased by 846 and there were 15 new deaths.
The total number of cases reported to the state since the beginning of the pandemic is 778,542 and the total death count is 14,912.
LDH reports not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 80% of cases and 74% of deaths from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 86% of current COVID hospitalizations.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday totaled 204, up six from Tuesday and 36 of those patients were on ventilators, up by three.