NEW ORLEANS - The number of COVID-19 cases increased by 589 Tuesday and there have been seven new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
The total number of cases reported to the state since the beginning of the pandemic is 770,894 and the total death count is 14,801.
LDH reports not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 81% of cases and 78% of deaths from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 86% of current COVID hospitalizations.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday totaled 210, up six from Monday and 31 of those patients were on ventilators, down by one.