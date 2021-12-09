NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Thursday the number of new COVID-19 cases increased by 455 and there were six new deaths.
The total number of cases reported to the state since the beginning of the pandemic is 775,368 and the total death count is 14,867.
LDH reports not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 80% of cases and 87% of deaths from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 81% of current COVID hospitalizations.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on Thursday totaled 214, up three from Wednesday and 25 of those patients were on ventilators, down two.