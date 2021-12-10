NEW ORLEANS - The number of new COVID-19 cases increased by 567 and there were 10 new deaths reported Friday by the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
The total number of cases reported to the state since the beginning of the pandemic is 775,935 and the total death count is 14,877.
LDH reports not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 80% of cases and 87% of deaths from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 85% of current COVID hospitalizations.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday totaled 201, down 13 from Thursday and 26 of those patients were on ventilators, down one.