NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Wednesday the number of new coronavirus cases increased by 8,719 and the total number of deaths increased by 48.
Since the pandemic began two-years ago, 1,145,245 cases have been reported in Louisiana and total deaths stand at 15,523.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 69% of cases and 53% of deaths from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 72% of current COVID hospitalizations.
The health department reports 2,210 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, down by 26 from Tuesday and 163 of those patients were on ventilators, up by one.