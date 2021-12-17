NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Friday the number of new COVID-19 cases increased by 1,101 and there were six new deaths.
The total number of cases reported to the state since the beginning of the pandemic is 780,668 and the total death count is 14,924.
LDH reports not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 80% of cases and 74% of deaths from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 88% of current COVID hospitalizations.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday totaled 207, up 11 from Thursday and 37 of those patients were on ventilators, down by three.