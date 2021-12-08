NEW ORLEANS - The number of new COVID-19 cases increased by 733 Wednesday and there have been 17 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
The total number of cases reported to the state since the beginning of the pandemic is 774,913 and the total death count is 14,861.
LDH reports not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 80% of cases and 87% of deaths from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 83% of current COVID hospitalizations.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday totaled 211, down by four from Tuesday and 27 of those patients were on ventilators, down four.