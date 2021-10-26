NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Tuesday the number of new COVID-19 cases increased by 460 and deaths increased by 16.
The total number of cases reported to the state since the beginning of the pandemic is 756,969 and the total death count is 14,496.
The health department said an additional 15,455 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered since last Thursday.
COVID-19 Hospitalizations on Tuesday total 323, down 9 from Monday and 54 of those patients were on ventilators, up 4.