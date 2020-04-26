SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana Department of Insurance has been granted emergency powers by Governor John Bel Edwards due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is the third time in history the state has done this.
Jim Donelon, the state insurance commissioner, has made seven emergency rulings.
A moratorium has been put in place for 60 days for cancellation or renewal on all forms of insurance.
“We're probably a little more than halfway through the 60-day moratorium and after that, the company’s on the PNC side the auto insurance side has stepped up,” Donelon.
These insurance companies have provided rebates, refunds, and credits totaling 180 million dollars in the state for the next two months.
The state is also suspending step therapy.
Donelon says this will make it easier for providers to get treatment to patients who have COVID-19.
Early refills and telemedicine have also been made available and more access to mail orders by pharmaceutical are being made for those who are required to stay in their homes.
State Farm, who has the most homeowners and auto insurance policies in the state, got approved for a rate reduction in their auto insurance cost.
“An additional two and a half percent added with what they did last year now and in the past 18 months, they have lowered their auto insurance cost on their insurance policyholders by a total of 13.3 percent,” Donelon said.
All but two emergency rules that create temporary licenses for agents they will all expire on May 12.