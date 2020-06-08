SHREVEPORT, La. –- The trial date for a Caddo Parish commissioner and his sister accused of money-laundering has been pushed back to this fall.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Hornsby said the July trial date for Lynn Cawthorne and Belena Turner is reset for Sept. 28 because of continuing concerns related to COVID-19. The “ends of justice served by continuing this trial outweigh the public’s and defendants’ rights to a speedy trial,” Hornsby said in court minutes.
It was generally agreed during the May 13 status conference that the July court date posed a health risk to all involved – the public, court staff and the jury venire. The government said many of its witnesses against Cawthorne and Turner are elderly and in a high risk category.
The court said it’s possible potential jurors would be unable or unwilling to report for jury duty. And for those who do appear, the federal courthouse does not have appropriate protocols in place to maintain social distancing. But even it can be achieved in the courtroom, it is not possible in the jury deliberation rooms, forcing jurors to breach the six-foot radius recommended by health officials, according to court minutes.
It is hopeful protocols can be implemented in the coming months.
Hornsby announced everyone will be required to wear a mask during trial.
Cawthorne, 52, and Turner, 47, have pleaded not guilty to 18 counts of money laundering related to new indictments returned in February. Both were first indicted in April 2019 on eight counts of wire fraud.
The indictments accuse Cawthorne and Turner of defrauding a federally-funded summer feeding program of more than $536,000. The program is to help children in low-income areas receive nutritious meals when school is not in session during the summer months.
Cawthorne was president and Turner the executive director of United Citizens and Neighborhoods (UCAN), a non-profit corporation that participated as a sponsor in the summer program. The indictment alleges the two fraudulently obtained the money starting sometime in early 2011 and continuing until about December 2015.
The government claims they filed for reimbursement that greatly inflated the number of eligible meals provided, thus claiming more children were fed at UCAN sites than were actually fed. Based on the inflated payments made on the false claims, money was transferred to catering companies and other entities controlled by the defendants. All of it was to help conceal the fact that Cawthorne and Turner improperly benefitted from the program, the government alleges.
According to the indictment, Cawthorne and Turner engaged in money laundering transactions to conceal the payment of personal expenses. The expenses included private school payments, travel, furniture, clothing, car repairs, meals at restaurants and campaign expenses.
Each faces 20 years in prison for each wire fraud and money laundering count. They could also face fines of $250,000 for each wire fraud count and $500,000 for each money laundering count.