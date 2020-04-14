BOSSIER CITY, La. -- There's a new kind of litter showing up all across the ArkLaTex, and some say it is disgusting.
Area residents who've gone grocery shopping lately probably have seen the used gloves scattered about on the ground. Most are blue, but there's also sporadic white and black ones in retail parking lots in Bossier City.
There are also plenty of masks that had been used while in the store then once outside people apparently throw them to the ground for somebody else to pick up. A check of area retail parking lots on Tuesday caught a grocery store employee who was filling up a trash can full of COVID-19 litter. Another employee in a different store parking said he is also picking up the glove and mask litter daily.
"In a day when you're not looking about 30, maybe 40. But, when you're looking you'll find hundreds. People just take off their gloves right as their done and throw them on the ground, acting like somebody's going to pick it up eventually. That leaves one of us to do it, which is more of a risk for," said Nolan, who works at a store in Bossier City.
"Don't trash up Bossier City. We do not want your gloves, put them in a trash bag and put them in your own trash," said an unidentified Bossier City shopper.
Nolan also said he finds and picks up hundreds of gloves and some masks everyday and that's been going on for about two weeks.