NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Tuesday COVID-19 cases in the state increased by 1,129 and there have been 34 new deaths.
The number of cases reported to the state since the pandemic began totals 749,922. The current death count is 14,238.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 85% of cases and 82% of deaths from Sept. 23 to Sept. 29. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 83% of current COVID hospitalizations.
Tuesday's report finds 506 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, down 19 from Monday and 102 of those patients were on ventilators, down 13.