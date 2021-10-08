NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Friday the number of total coronavirus cases increased by 787 and there have been 34 new deaths.
The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 747,329. The current total death count is 14,173.
LDH reported that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 85% of cases and 82% of deaths from Sept. 23 to Sept. 29. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 81% of current COVID hospitalizations.
LDH also reported an additional 19,596 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,394,814 doses, including 2,140,427 completed two-dose series.
Friday's report finds 592 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, down 14 from Thursday and 115 of those patients were on ventilators, down 2.