NEW ORLEANS - The number of total coronavirus cases reported Wednesday in Louisiana increased by 920 and there have been 34 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 745,571. The current total death count is 14,102.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 85% of cases and 82% of deaths from Sept. 23 to Sept. 29. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 80% of current COVID hospitalizations.
LDH also reported an additional 26,256 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,375,218 doses, including 2,129,340 completed two-dose series.
Hospitalization with COVID-19 totaled 638 across the state, 33 from Tuesday and 125 of those patients were on ventilators.