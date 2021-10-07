NEW ORLEANS - The number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 971 and there have been 37 new deaths, according to a report Thursday by the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 746,524. The current total death count is 14,139.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 85% of cases and 82% of deaths from Sept. 23 to Sept. 29. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 83% of current COVID hospitalizations.
LDH also reported an additional 19,596 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,394,814 doses, including 2,140,427 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday.
The health department said 606 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, down 32 from Wednesday and 117 of those patients were on ventilators, down by 9.