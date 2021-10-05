NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Tuesday the number of total coronavirus cases reported in state increased by 1,020 and there have been 41 new deaths.
The total number of cases reported to the state since the pandemic began is 744,651. The current total death count is 14,068.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 86% of cases and 81% of deaths from Sept. 16 to Sept. 22. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 82% of current COVID hospitalizations.
LDH also reported an additional 26,256 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,375,218 doses, including 2,129,340 completed two-dose series.
The health department said 671 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, down 44 from Monday and 130 of those patients were on ventilators, down 5 from Monday.